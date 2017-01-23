Cambodia first Asian country to recog...

Cambodia first Asian country to recognise European patents on its territory

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: EPO Website News

EPO President Benot Battistelli and Senior Minister Cham Prasidh, Cambodian Minister of Industry and Handicraft, have signed an agreement in Phnom Penh to extend, upon request of the applicant, the validity of European patent applications and patents to Cambodia. This means that Cambodia is set to become the first Asian country to recognise European patents on its territory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EPO Website News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC