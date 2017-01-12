Cambodia cuts fees for border permits...

Cambodia cuts fees for border permits to Rong Kluea market

Cambodian traders push a cart at the Aranyaprathet border checkpoint to head for Sa Kaeo's Rong Kluea market. The Cambodian government has decided to stop selling temporary permits to Cambodian citizens heading to Rong Kluea market in Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo through the Poipet border checkpoint.

