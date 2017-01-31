Cambodia cuisine: What it's like to c...

Cambodia cuisine: What it's like to cook and eat a tarantula

However given that scientists say flavor is influenced significantly by the way food appears and smells, it should come as little surprise my mind's made up the moment I look at this hairy beast. It matters not that I fried the tarantula myself in traditional style under the guidance of an expert spider cook in the northwestern Cambodian town of Siem Reap.

Chicago, IL

