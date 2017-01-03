Cambodia celebrates fall of Khmer Rouge on Victory Day
Phnom Penh, Jan 7 - Supporters of Cambodia's ruling party gathered on Saturday to celebrate the country's Victory Day, marking the 38th anniversary of the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime. Prime Minister Hun Sen led celebrations at the headquarters of the ruling Cambodian People's Party , which were joined by thousands of supporters, government officials and diplomats, Efe news reported.
