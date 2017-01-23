Blaze at market prompts concern among vendors

At least 14 market stalls were completely destroyed and three other stalls damaged during a fire at Kandal Market in Phnom Penh's Daun Penh district early yesterday morning, the chief of the Phnom Penh Fire Department said yesterday. Chief Prum Yorn said the fire, likely caused by an electrical malfunction, broke out in stall number 49 in Kandal Market at around 4:15am yesterday, spreading through the structure before it was put out by 18 municipal police fire trucks and two military police fire trucks.

