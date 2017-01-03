BI intercepts 4 Filipinas hired to be surrogate mothers in Cambodia

FOUR Filipino women bound for Cambodia to become surrogate mothers were intercepted by Bureau of Immigration agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on New Year's Day. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the four victims and their female recruiter were not allowed by the bureau's travel control and enforcement unit personnel from boarding a Thai Airways flight at the Naia 1 terminal last Sunday.

