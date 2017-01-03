BI intercepts 4 Filipinas hired to be...

BI intercepts 4 Filipinas hired to be surrogate mothers in Cambodia

8 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

FOUR Filipino women bound for Cambodia to become surrogate mothers were intercepted by Bureau of Immigration agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on New Year's Day. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the four victims and their female recruiter were not allowed by the bureau's travel control and enforcement unit personnel from boarding a Thai Airways flight at the Naia 1 terminal last Sunday.

Chicago, IL

