Bangladesh-Cambodian meeting to help boost apparel sector
Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia hosted an exhibition and conference for a visiting delegation of Bangladesh companies, which could help the further development of the Cambodian apparel industry. A top official of Bangladeshi trade body said his could be done by arranging visits of experienced Bangladeshi apparel sector supervisors and workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC