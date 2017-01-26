Bangladesh-Cambodian meeting to help ...

Bangladesh-Cambodian meeting to help boost apparel sector

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Fibre2Fashion

Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia hosted an exhibition and conference for a visiting delegation of Bangladesh companies, which could help the further development of the Cambodian apparel industry. A top official of Bangladeshi trade body said his could be done by arranging visits of experienced Bangladeshi apparel sector supervisors and workers.

Chicago, IL

