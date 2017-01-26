Australian Alumni - Building Cambodia...

Australian Alumni - Building Cambodia's Future

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Hundreds of Cambodian alumni of Australian universities are using experiences and skills gained in Australia to boost Cambodia's social and economic development. High-achieving alumni were recognised at a recent awards ceremony in Phnom Penh, held by the Australian Alumni Association of Cambodia and supported by the Australian Embassy.

Chicago, IL

