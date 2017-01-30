Answers sought from Banh on promotion...

Answers sought from Banh on promotion of MPs' attackers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pnompenh Post

A senior opposition lawmaker says he will request Minister of Defence Tea Banh explain at parliament why three members of the Prime Minister's Bodyguard Unit were promoted after serving prison time for seriously assaulting two opposition lawmakers. Head of the National Assembly's commission on investigations and anti-corruption Ho Vann said he would propose summoning the minister to appear before the parliament during the weekly internal meeting of Cambodia National Rescue Party lawmakers scheduled today at 2:30pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,920 • Total comments across all topics: 278,416,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC