'Agent', mothers taken for court questioning

Wednesday

Australian nurse Tammy Davis-Charles talks to Phnom Penh police after she was arrested for allegedly engaging in surrogacy. Photo supplied Australian nurse Tammy Davis-Charles and a number of surrogates she had recruited to carry foreigners' babies were hauled into Phnom Penh Municipal Court for a round of questioning yesterday, court officials confirmed.

Chicago, IL

