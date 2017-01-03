ACU set to open new provincial offices

14 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Anti-Corruption Unit president Om Yentieng on Friday announced that the body will expand its operations to five provinces this year and sign agreements with 200 Chinese firms to cut out corruption. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an International Anti-Corruption Day celebration, Yentieng said the ACU needed to create offices in five provinces - Preah Sihanouk, Kampong Speu, Siem Reap, Svay Rieng and Kampong Cham in order to effectively combat corruption.

Chicago, IL

