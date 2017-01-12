Abandoned Cambodian plane to be auctioned

The Vietnamese government has officially acquired full ownership of an aircraft abandoned at Hanoi's international airport by a Cambodian airline a decade ago and will put it up for auction, Vietnamese media reported yesterday. The plane, which belonged to Royal Khmer Airlines, had been leased to Siem Reap-based charter operator Air Dream when it was abandoned at the airport in May 2007 following a technical malfunction.

