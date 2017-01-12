Abandoned Cambodian plane to be aucti...

Abandoned Cambodian plane to be auctioned

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

The Vietnamese government has officially acquired full ownership of an aircraft abandoned at Hanoi's international airport by a Cambodian airline a decade ago and will put it up for auction, Vietnamese media reported yesterday. The plane, which belonged to Royal Khmer Airlines, had been leased to Siem Reap-based charter operator Air Dream when it was abandoned at the airport in May 2007 following a technical malfunction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,400 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC