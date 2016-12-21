Woman, 50, busted for hiring child as...

Woman, 50, busted for hiring child as beggar

Thursday Dec 22

A 50-year-old Phnom Penh woman is set to be sent to court today following her Wednesday arrest for allegedly luring a 9-year-old boy to work for her as a beggar in the streets of the capital, alongside her own 9- and 12-year-old children and 1-year-old grandson, anti-trafficking police said. Keo Thea, director of the anti-trafficking office in Phnom Penh, said Yong Khem could face up to one year in jail.

Chicago, IL

