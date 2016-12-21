Viettel scraps roaming charges

Monday Dec 19

The decision by Vietnamese telecom operator Viettel Group to eliminate roaming charges on cross-border calls made between its networks in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos could cost the company over $1 million a day in lost revenue. However, it could also result in more subscribers using roaming, generating additional revenue.

Chicago, IL

