UN Rights Office Signs New MoU To Continue Legitimate Operational Presence In Cambodia

Tuesday Dec 20

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Cambodian government to continue its "legitimate operational presence" in Cambodia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday. China's Xinhua news agency reported the new MoU, valid for two years, was inked on Monday.

