Tourism sees outbound growth

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Pnompenh Post

Cambodians are increasingly travelling both within their own country and abroad for leisure on rising disposable incomes and a social media-fuelled desire to explore new places, local tourism industry experts have said. Speaking yesterday at a curtain-raiser for the upcoming Cambodia International Travel Fair, to take place in Phnom Penh next October, Thourn Sinan, chairman of the Cambodian chapter for the Pacific Asia Travel Association said there has been a steady increase in the number of Cambodians travelling in recent years.

Read more at Pnompenh Post.

