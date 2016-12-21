Top officials vow harder line with drugs initiative
Interior Minister Sar Kheng and the heads of the nation's law enforcement agencies yesterday appealed to police to work harder to crack down on small-scale drug users and dealers and to better monitor the nation's borders to stop the entry of narcotics. Speaking at the launch of the country's first official Anti-Drug Campaign at the National Institute of Education, the officials also warned police who are caught involved in drug trafficking operations that they will be punished more severely than others.
