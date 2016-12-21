Sky Angkor to stick with Airbus for expansion
Sky Angkor Airlines has abandoned a plan to lease two Russian Sukhoi aircraft after the deal proved "problematic," and will instead look to use more conventional Airbus commercial jets to support its route expansion plans, a company executive said yesterday. The Korean-Cambodian airline had announced in August 2015 a deal with Russian aircraft leasing firm Ilyushin Finance to wet-lease two Sukhoi SuperJet 110 aircraft from Russian airline Red Wings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC