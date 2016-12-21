Sky Angkor to stick with Airbus for e...

Sky Angkor to stick with Airbus for expansion

1 hr ago

Sky Angkor Airlines has abandoned a plan to lease two Russian Sukhoi aircraft after the deal proved "problematic," and will instead look to use more conventional Airbus commercial jets to support its route expansion plans, a company executive said yesterday. The Korean-Cambodian airline had announced in August 2015 a deal with Russian aircraft leasing firm Ilyushin Finance to wet-lease two Sukhoi SuperJet 110 aircraft from Russian airline Red Wings.

Chicago, IL

