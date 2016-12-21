Sino Great Wall consortium wins contr...

Sino Great Wall consortium wins contract for Cambodia's twin towers

Read more: Reuters

Dec 29 A consortium led by Sino Great Wall International has won a $2.7 billion contract to build the 133-storey Twin Trade Center in Phnom Penh in Cambodia, which will be one of the world's tallest buildings, parent Sino Great Wall Co Ltd said on Thursday. Sino Great Wall, like many other Chinese companies, has been actively expanding overseas.

