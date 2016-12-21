Saving Cambodia's Ancient Silk Legacy

Monday Dec 19 Read more: National Geographic

Cambodia's ancient handwoven silk industry, once among the world's finest, was fading into oblivion before Japanese textiles expert Kikuo Morimoto came along. In a country racked by poverty and the lingering ravages of civil war, few Cambodians were involved in silk production, and the art of silk weaving was fading.

Chicago, IL

