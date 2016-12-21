Quality rice bound for China

Cambodian rice millers recently secured access to China's immense market after two separate Chinese government bodies deemed their products satisfied its sanitary and phytosanitary standards. The Post's Cheng Sokhorng spoke to Hean Vanhan , undersecretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, about approvals by China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine and the China National Cereal, Oil and Foodstuffs Corporation , as well as the challenges of meeting SPS requirements.

