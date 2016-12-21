Pursat yells 'cut' on CCHR

A police official approaches the car of a CCHR staff member and film crew in Pursat province on Saturday, after they conducted video interviews with villagers affected by forced evictions. CCHR A human rights staffer and three documentary filmmakers were confronted and detained by environmental police in Pursat province's Veal Veng district over the weekend as they attempted to interview residents in a land dispute.

