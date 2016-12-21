PP police chief warns corrupt traffic officers
Phnom Penh Municipal Police chief Choun Sovann has warned traffic police officers that they will be fired and punished under the law if they are caught taking bribes, an official said yesterday. Sovann made the threat during a meeting with traffic police on Wednesday, according to municipal traffic police chief Chev Hak, who said Sovann was frustrated that there will still dirty traffic police.
