PP police chief warns corrupt traffic...

PP police chief warns corrupt traffic officers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Pnompenh Post

Phnom Penh Municipal Police chief Choun Sovann has warned traffic police officers that they will be fired and punished under the law if they are caught taking bribes, an official said yesterday. Sovann made the threat during a meeting with traffic police on Wednesday, according to municipal traffic police chief Chev Hak, who said Sovann was frustrated that there will still dirty traffic police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,687 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,753

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC