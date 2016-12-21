PM to Trump: Forgive debt

PM to Trump: Forgive debt

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Prime Minister Hun Sen greets supporters during an event in Preah Sihanouk on Saturday, where he called for the US to cancel Cambodia's hundreds of millions of dollars of debt. Photo Supplied Prime Minister Hun Sen has once again called for the US to cancel the hundreds of millions of dollars in debt incurred to the nation by the 1970s Lon Nol regime, this time appealing directly to Donald Trump to erase the obligation once he is inaugurated as president on January 20. Lon Nol's regime - which governed after Prince Norodom Sihanouk was ousted as head of state in March 1970, but fell to the Khmer Rouge in April 1975 - incurred the debts in exchange for items including flour, cotton and rice during the civil war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,353

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC