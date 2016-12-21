PM to Trump: Forgive debt

Prime Minister Hun Sen greets supporters during an event in Preah Sihanouk on Saturday, where he called for the US to cancel Cambodia's hundreds of millions of dollars of debt. Photo Supplied Prime Minister Hun Sen has once again called for the US to cancel the hundreds of millions of dollars in debt incurred to the nation by the 1970s Lon Nol regime, this time appealing directly to Donald Trump to erase the obligation once he is inaugurated as president on January 20. Lon Nol's regime - which governed after Prince Norodom Sihanouk was ousted as head of state in March 1970, but fell to the Khmer Rouge in April 1975 - incurred the debts in exchange for items including flour, cotton and rice during the civil war.

