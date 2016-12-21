photoA day in photos
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath wave their hands while walking within a railway station in Phnom Penh before travelling to Sihanoukville for the first time by train for New Year 2017 celebrations. Vendors tend to their stalls selling shoes at a flea market in Baclaran, Paranaque city, metro Manila, on Dec 29. The Beipanjiang Bridge, the world's highest bridge, opens to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou and reducing travel time by three quarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC