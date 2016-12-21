Philippines Takes Strides Toward Alli...

Philippines Takes Strides Toward Alliance With China

The Philippines is showing new signs this month of strengthening an alliance with China and weakening ties with its old friend, the United States, giving Beijing a key partner in its controversial maritime expansion and Manila a source of long-term investment. The Chinese and Philippine coast guards met for the first time Friday in Manila and agreed to pursue maritime cooperation.

Chicago, IL

