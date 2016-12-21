No licence, no problem

Prime Minister Hun Sen is handed documents as he leaves a National Assembly meeting in Phnom Penh yesterday_The National Assembly approved amendments to nine articles of the traffic law Controversial amendments to the 2016 Traffic Law passed the National Assembly with strong support yesterday, a development that one traffic expert warned may have sacrificed public safety to score political points. The amendments passed with support of 93 out of 100 lawmakers present, including acting opposition leader Kem Sokha.

