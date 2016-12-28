New births bring hope for Mekong dolphins in Cambodia

Conservation group WWF announced Tuesday that 10 new Irrawaddy dolphin calves were sighted this year in the section of Mekong River that runs through Cambodia, raising hope of saving the species from local extinction. It said the birth of the calves - seven in Kratie province and three in Stung Treng province - are a "great encouragement and reward" of its decade-long collaborative efforts with Cambodia's Fisheries Administration to protect the critically endangered species.

