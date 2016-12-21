MP attackers promoted

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Two weeks after leaving prison, two soldiers from Prime Minister Hun Sen's Personal Bodyguard Unit convicted for a vicious public assault on two opposition lawmakers were promoted in rank, a sub-decree signed by the premier shows. Sot Vanny and Mao Hoeun, who together with fellow bodyguard unit soldier Chhay Sarith confessed to attacking Cambodian National Rescue Party lawmakers Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Saphea in front of the National Assembly in October last year, were elevated from lieutenant colonel to colonel on November 17, according to the document.

Chicago, IL

