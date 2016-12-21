MoU tweak 'likely irrelevant'

Cambodia's representative to the UN in Geneva, Ney Sam Ol, at the UN's Human Rights Council in September, where Cambodia drew criticism for delays in renewing its MoU with the UN's OHCHR. Photo supplied Touted by the government as marking an end to "interference" in Cambodia's internal affairs, observers say the much-debated wording of a new memorandum of understanding with the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has, in fact, no legal implications at all.

