Mother detained in death of infant
A mother is being held in police custody after her 6-month-old infant was found murdered on Tuesday in Phnom Penh's Tuol Sangke commune, possibly by the girl's stepfather, police said yesterday. Commune police chief Huy Hean said Chan Ratana, 27, had briefly left her daughter in the care of her boyfriend.
