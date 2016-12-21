Mooted mosque road marked

Officials from the Phnom Penh municipal government yesterday mapped out a controversial road to be built across land inside a Boeung Kak mosque compound, which would see the destruction of the mosque's intricate entrance gates. Phnom Penh Deputy Governor Khuong Sreng instructed people to "protest later" as government officials used red string and spray paint to mark the road's path, which will cut diagonally across the mosque land and through the main gate, a municipal map shows.

