Mice, ESL among tourism prospects for...

Mice, ESL among tourism prospects for Central Visayas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Department of Tourism 7 is stepping up its programs next year to help realize the 12-million tourist target in 2022. A bigger share of the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions and English as Second Language markets; further development of agri-tourism, health and wellness, and retirement tourism; and more focused promotional events of local tourism destinations in the region are some of the prospects of DOT 7 next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,483

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC