Manith named to CPP discipline committee

Prime Minister Hun Sen's middle son, Hun Manith, has been added to the Cambodian People's Party's "monitoring committee", a body that works to ensure party officials are doing their jobs correctly, according to ruling party spokesman Sok Eysan. Eysan said the appointment was made official during the December 16-17 central committee congress in Phnom Penh, with Manith filling a place made vacant by party heavyweight Say Phuthong, who died in June and had served as the committee's chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.