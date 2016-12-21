Manith named to CPP discipline committee

11 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Prime Minister Hun Sen's middle son, Hun Manith, has been added to the Cambodian People's Party's "monitoring committee", a body that works to ensure party officials are doing their jobs correctly, according to ruling party spokesman Sok Eysan. Eysan said the appointment was made official during the December 16-17 central committee congress in Phnom Penh, with Manith filling a place made vacant by party heavyweight Say Phuthong, who died in June and had served as the committee's chairman.

Chicago, IL

