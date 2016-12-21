Man killed in fall while repairing factory's roof
A construction worker fell to his death at a factory site in Kampong Chhnang yesterday. Ek Dara, Kampong Chhanng commune police chief, said Chhuon Veasna, 23, died after falling 7 metres from the roof of M&V International garment factory at about 7:40am.
