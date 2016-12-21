Health chief grilled at NA

Health chief grilled at NA

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Health Minister Mam Bunheng offered "irresponsible" answers at the National Assembly yesterday as lawmakers sought to question him on several irregularities under his watch, Cambodia National Rescue Party lawmakers said, though a decision on whether to follow through on an earlier threat to seek his impeachment hasn't been made just yet. The session, which was attended by 81 lawmakers, was limited to only one hour, during which Bunheng took 20 minutes to read prepared remarks, after which lawmakers were able to ask follow-up questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,301

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC