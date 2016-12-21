Health chief grilled at NA

Health Minister Mam Bunheng offered "irresponsible" answers at the National Assembly yesterday as lawmakers sought to question him on several irregularities under his watch, Cambodia National Rescue Party lawmakers said, though a decision on whether to follow through on an earlier threat to seek his impeachment hasn't been made just yet. The session, which was attended by 81 lawmakers, was limited to only one hour, during which Bunheng took 20 minutes to read prepared remarks, after which lawmakers were able to ask follow-up questions.

