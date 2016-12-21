Guilty verdict in Fryett case

Guilty verdict in Fryett case

Gregg Fryett, who has been charged with bribery and faking documents, is escorted by police at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday. The Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday sentenced British investor and alleged fraudster Gregg Fryett to eight years in prison, more than three years after he was first arrested, despite a last-minute injunction attempt requesting to delay the judgement for 60 days.

