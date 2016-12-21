Fresh warrant out for teacher in Kampong Chhnang
A Kampong Chhnang teacher accused of sexually assaulting several of his students more than three years ago will be sent to trial, with a fresh warrant issued for his arrest late last week. Provincial court spokesman Chhuon Sivin confirmed that the investigating judge on December 16 ordered the case be sent to trial after authorities had failed to act on an October arrest warrant for the alleged perpetrator, former teacher Kem Chan Chhen.
