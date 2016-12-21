Fresh warrant out for teacher in Kamp...

Fresh warrant out for teacher in Kampong Chhnang

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pnompenh Post

A Kampong Chhnang teacher accused of sexually assaulting several of his students more than three years ago will be sent to trial, with a fresh warrant issued for his arrest late last week. Provincial court spokesman Chhuon Sivin confirmed that the investigating judge on December 16 ordered the case be sent to trial after authorities had failed to act on an October arrest warrant for the alleged perpetrator, former teacher Kem Chan Chhen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,408,916

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC