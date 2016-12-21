FB images of King spark hunt for trio
A ministry of Interior official yesterday said the ministry is investigating and searching for three suspects - two Cambodian and one Thai - believed to have Photoshopped sexualised images of King Norodom Sihamoni and circulated them on social media. Ministry of Interior spokesman Khieu Sopheak said the fake pictures, which prompted outcry on social media over the weekend, dishonour the King's image.
