Eying inheritance, son tries to poison mum

4 hrs ago

A hard-working mother handed her homicidal son over to police after he attempted to kill her over an inheritance dispute on Monday in Svay Rieng. The 21-year-old ingrate wanted a portion of his parent's property, and decided his only option was to poison her.

Chicago, IL

