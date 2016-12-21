Czech woman arrested in Cambodia for ...

Czech woman arrested in Cambodia for involvement in alleged drug gang

Cambodian police have confirmed the arrest of a Czech woman on suspicion of dealing in the drug ecstasy. The woman, who is understood to have pled guilty to the charges, now faces a hefty prison sentence.

