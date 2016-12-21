CPP to conduct primary elections

CPP to conduct primary elections

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

The Cambodian People's Party will hold primary elections next month to select the party's candidates for the June 4 elections in the nation's 1,646 communes, spokesman Sok Eysan said yesterday, calling the move a part of "the CPP's policy of democracy". The ruling party currently holds 1,592 commune councils compared with the 40 held by the Cambodia National Rescue Party - with 14 new communes to be created - but the June 2012 commune elections took place at a low-point for the since resurgent, and unified, opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,531

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC