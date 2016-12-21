CPP to conduct primary elections

The Cambodian People's Party will hold primary elections next month to select the party's candidates for the June 4 elections in the nation's 1,646 communes, spokesman Sok Eysan said yesterday, calling the move a part of "the CPP's policy of democracy". The ruling party currently holds 1,592 commune councils compared with the 40 held by the Cambodia National Rescue Party - with 14 new communes to be created - but the June 2012 commune elections took place at a low-point for the since resurgent, and unified, opposition.

