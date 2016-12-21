China's Anhua mulls investment projects

A visiting delegation of China-based Anhua Group met Cambodian government officials on Friday to discuss proposed investments in a glass and solar panel factory, an oil refinery project and port development, according to local media reports. Yang Wei, vice president and general manager of Anhua Group, met Cham Prasidh, the Minister of Industry, to discuss opportunities for investment.

Chicago, IL

