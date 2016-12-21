China returns US underwater drone sei...

China returns US underwater drone seized in South China Sea

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Oct. 11, 2008 file photo, the guided missile frigate USS Mustin is anchored upon its arrival near Sihanoukville, some 185 kilometers southwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. China has returned to the U.S. an unmanned underwater drone the Chinese Navy seized unlawfully last week in international waters, the Pentagon said in a statement issued late Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,797

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC