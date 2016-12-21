China returns US underwater drone seized in South China Sea
In this undated file photo released by the U.S. Navy Visual News Service, the USNS Bowditch, a T-AGS 60 Class Oceanographic Survey Ship, sails in open water. China has returned to the U.S. an unmanned underwater drone the Chinese Navy seized unlawfully last week in international waters, the Pentagon said in a statement late Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
