China poaches airport contract

The government has commissioned a Chinese consortium to build a new international airport for Siem Reap and formed a committee to determine how to compensate the French company that operates the city's existing airport for prematurely ending its concession licence, according to documents obtained yesterday. Under the deal, Chinese state-run Yunnan Investment Holdings Ltd will build a new $880 million airport about 50 kilometres outside Siem Reap's provincial capital in Sonikum district.

