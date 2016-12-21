Cambodian officials warned about drugs

Cambodian officials warned about drugs

Drug addicts in Phnom Penh smoke methamphetamine, a drug that has been having a devastating affect on the country's youth. KT/Fabien Mouret Interior Minister Sar Kheng warned officials to stop conspiring with drug traffickers and ordered police to set up checkpoints at the border as drug offenses have risen sharply.

