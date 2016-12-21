Cambodia opposition promises to slash...

Cambodia opposition promises to slash power prices, encourage solar energy

Monday Dec 19

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's opposition has pledged to overhaul the country's power sector as part of a sweeping bid to clean up and reduce the cost of electricity in the country, should it win power in the 2018 national elections. Part of that would include prioritising the development of solar power in the country, with the Cambodia National Rescue Party planning to invigorate the near non-existent solar industry to produce 20 per cent of the country's current power needs within two years.

Chicago, IL

