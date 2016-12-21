Bringing Judaism to the Kingdom

21 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

While a highly commercialised and religious version of Christmas is slowly achieving a higher profile, in Buddhist-majority Cambodia Hanukkah remains an understandably low-key affair. But that makes the holiday, which ends on Sunday, no less precious for Rabbi Bentzion Butman, who tends not only to his small congregation, but is slowly bringing the holiday to a wider audience.

Chicago, IL

