Bringing Judaism to the Kingdom
While a highly commercialised and religious version of Christmas is slowly achieving a higher profile, in Buddhist-majority Cambodia Hanukkah remains an understandably low-key affair. But that makes the holiday, which ends on Sunday, no less precious for Rabbi Bentzion Butman, who tends not only to his small congregation, but is slowly bringing the holiday to a wider audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC