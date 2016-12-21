Bourse gears up for block trades

Bourse gears up for block trades

A man points to figures displayed by the CSX at a listing ceremony for the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone earlier this year. A new block trading platform has been developed to spur interest in Cambodia's languid stock market by allowing individuals and institutional investors to trade large volumes of shares outside daily market operations, a bourse spokesman said yesterday.

